Haryana to form committee to address problems of home buyers

By Accommodation Times Bureau

With a view to addressing the problems faced by the home buyers in Gurugram Manesar Urban Complex, the Haryana Government has constituted an Empowered Committee under the chairmanship of Secretary, Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to give specific recommendations and solutions for resolving the issues related to the home buyers and affected parties.

While stating this here today, official of the Town and Country Planning Department said that other Members of the Committee included Joint Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Union Ministry of Finance, Joint Secretary, Union Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Principal Secretary, Haryana Town and Country Planning, Chairman, National Buildings Construction Corporation (India) Limited, Director, Haryana Town and Country Planning Department and Chairman or CMDs of leading banks associated with major stalled housing projects. He said that CEO, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority would be the Member Secretary of the Committee.

The Committee has been constituted to give specific recommendations and solutions to resolve the issues affecting the real estate sector especially the home buyers and would call home buyers, developers, licensees or their representatives to get their views and suggestions. The Committee would submit its report, preferably, within a period of one month from the date of its first meeting, he added.