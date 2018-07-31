HC dismisses challenge of pvt firm on BDD Chawl Redevelopment

By Accommodation Times Bureau

ACC India Pvt Ltd recently had filed a petition against Tata Projects Limited wherein it challenged the validity of an Rs 11,000 crore redevelopment project while hearing the plea on Monday, Bombay High Court dismissed the petition, The petitioner has unsuccessfully proven the allegation in any illegality in the state government and MHADA, said justices VM Deshpande and RM Borde.

Recently in a bid for Worli’s BDD chawls redevelopment, MHADA awarded the tender to Tata Projects Ltd. Many others also presented there bid, from which one was China-based company due to central clearance it could not bid.

The Bombay Development Department (BDD) was set up in 1920 by the then Governor, who designed a massive housing and development scheme on 22 hectares of land in Worli. The construction of 121 chawl buildings, each with 80 rooms, was completed between 1921 and 1925 to solve the massive housing shortage during that time. Currently, around 9,700 families residing in the project precincts. Since the housing colonies are now more than 90 years old and have completed their life cycle, the Government of Maharashtra decided for its redevelopment.

Under the RTI it disclosed that TATA Projects Ltd. did not meet the required conditions to bid for it, ACC claimed in its plea when received replies from State and MHADA under RTI.

The project, located in the premium hotspot of Worli, Mumbai; will involve redevelopment of 26 million square feet of area. It is set to employ over 10,000 people and the construction will be carried out in phases over a period of eight years.