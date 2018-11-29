Himachal suffers Rs 1600 Cr loss during monsoon: CM

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MANDI:

The Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state has suffered cumulative losses and damages worth about Rs 1600 crores since July 1, this year during the monsoon due to untimely snowfall in tribal areas.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of an inter-ministerial central team at Mandi which is on the state visit to access the damages the state has suffered due to untimely snowfall and heavy rains.

The CM said that “Public Works department suffered major losses due to damages to roads and bridges etc. The total losses on this account have been accessed about Rs 930 crores. He said 405 incidents of landslides and 34 cloudbursts have been reported in the state. The Irrigation and Public Health department suffered losses worth Rs 430 crores while Rs 130.37 crores to agriculture crops and infrastructures.”

He said that 343 persons lost their lives due to flash floods, landslides, cloudbursts and road accidents. The state government has provided ex-gratia of worth Rs 13.72 crore for the loss of human life. It was ensured that damaged roads and infrastructures were restored immediately in order to avoid inconvenience to the general public as well as tourists visiting the state.

He urged the inter-ministerial central team to recommend for maximum support from the Government of India keeping in view the gravity of losses and damages suffered by the state which were worst in the last 10 years.

Special Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Authority D.C. Rana detailed about the losses to the state during monsoon.