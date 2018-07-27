Hiranandani Tierra Premium Residential Villa Plots Launched

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHENNAI

Hiranandani Communities has recently launched the premium residential villa plots Hiranandani Tierra in mixed-used integrated township Hiranandani Parks at Oragadam, Chennai.

To meet the ever-increasing demand for villa plots from the discerning home buyers, Hiranandani Communities announced the launch of its second phase of 35 acres of villa plots. “The second phase comprises of 450 plots ranging from 600 sq. ft. to 5,000 sq. ft. with a minimum investment of Rs 15lacs onwards.” the official release said.

Located on the GST trunk road connecting two state highways of Chennai & Bangalore, Hiranandani Parks is 400 acres of the well-planned township with the superior quality of amenities, sports facilities and par excellence its civic infrastructure.

Buying a villa plot within the Hiranandani Township is a win-win offer for the one who wants to own a piece of land and build their dream villa. The layout is registered under RERA Act and approved by DTCP authorities. The villa plot layout is located within the centre of the township surrounded by premium sports amenities, high rise majestic towers, retail and commercial spaces.

The plotted development offers all common infrastructures like light, water and stormwater connection as available facilities. The pre-laid infrastructure, fully functional township amenities, and sports facilities make the plots ‘ready to register’ allowing the owner the immediate registration of the piece of land, so there’s no waiting for your dream of purchasing and owning your own plot of land.

As the owner, one can both withhold the plot as an investment instrument and reap the benefits of land appreciation as also have the option of constructing the villa and residing within the vibrant township and avail the holistic premium lifestyle. As a value-added service, the project offers plans for a customized villa in terms of design and construction, built as per the Hiranandani ‘neo-classical architecture’ design.

“This mega township is planned with amenities nestled within open green spaces,” said Dr Niranjan Hiranandani.