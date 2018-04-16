Housing Board to allot over 215 vacant flats

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

In a move to provide affordable houses to all, Haryana Housing Board will allot 218 vacant flats of different categories available at O.P. Jindal Housing Complex, Sector-4, Part-II in Hisar in the month of May 2018.

This was stated by Secretary, Housing Board, Mr Randhir Singh, who along with other senior officers had inspected the O.P. Jindal Housing Complex, Sector-4, Part-II in Hisar today.

He said that all these houses available on as-is-where-basis would be allotted on the first-come-first-serve basis. Board has formulated a new transfer policy under which flats and houses could be transferred to anyone. Apart from this, the allottees could also get the conveyance deed executed in respect of these flats.

Giving details of the available flats, he said that 10 flats of HIG category, 54 of MIG category, 62 of LIG category and 92 of EWS category would be allotted. Apart from this, e-auction of four shops available in the developed market of Housing Complex, Sector-4, Hisar would also be conducted.

Chief Accounts Officer, Housing Board, Panchkula, Mr Rajesh Gupta, Executive Engineer of the Board, Mr Vijay Trikha and Estate Manager, Hisar Mr Rajbir Singh were also present on this occasion.

The main objective of the Board is to construct houses for allotment to the public in accordance with the guidelines issued by the State Government and the prescribed procedure. The emphasis is to construct houses for socially and economically weaker sections of the society.