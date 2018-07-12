Housing Census: Around 30% of Pune Population Stay In Rentals

By Accommodation Times Bureau

PUNE

According to the housing census data, approx 29.5% of Pune families staying in the rental housing system. As per the census data, this is the highest percentage across the state.

Information released at a workshop on dissemination of housing census data, which was conducted by the Directorate of Census Operation, Maharashtra, at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

As per the current housing census data of Maharashtra state the total percentage of households staying in rental housing across the state is 15.8%. The digits mentioned in Census housing data is 20,76,607 households in Pune region. 29.5percent accommodation in rental housing whereas 66.6% of families stay in their own houses. This is the lowest number across the state comparatively with 35 states.

“This is very shocking that such a lowest percentage of Pune population owns housing units”, faculty at GIPE Sanjeevani Mulay said. Comparatively, with 2001 and 2011 census data there is a slight change in the percentage of families staying in rentals and owned houses in Maharashtra.

For example, according to the 2001 census data percentage of owned houses 80.32, whereas it has increased to 0.78% only. So now the percentage of owned houses in Maharashtra is 81.1%. However, the percentage of families staying in rented houses has decreased just slightly by 0.04%. across the state.