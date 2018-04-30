Housing for All: 1 Cr houses to be build in rural areas till Dec 2018

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

One crore houses will be constructed in the rural areas under Prime Minister’s housing scheme till December 2018, Housing Minister Hardeep Puri said in concluding session of two-day India Economic Council organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai.

The two-day Indian Economic Council organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange was attended by Hardeep Puri and Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Jayant Sinha and many others.

Speaking about the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, Puri has reminded the Minister of Rural Development Ministers that “Till December 2018, one crore houses will be constructed in the rural areas under this scheme. 4.5 lakh out of 11 lakh houses have been sanctioned till March 31, 2018. He said that the target of building the house will be completed by April 2019 just before the completion of the target of 2022 due to the current work speed.”

He said that the availability of tools and funding in the fulfilment of this scheme is a challenge.

Puri has urged the industry to come forward. Speaking about accepting the positive response of the government, he said that “From today on 2030, there is a need to build a house on 700 to 900 million square meters of green ground.”

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha did not want to justify the idea of making the economy of $ 10 trillion, but it is clear that “There should be no unbiased development in achieving these achievements.”

On the second day of the India Economic Council organized by the Bombay Stock Exchange, the seminar was organized on ‘Employability / Job for All, Demographic Dividend of India’. Chief Executive Officer of the Nitish commission Amitabh Kant, Vice President of Bharti Enterprises Rajan Bharti, Flipkart President Sachin Bansal and Lodha Group Managing Director and CEO Abhishek Lodha attended the discussion session.