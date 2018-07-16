Housing societies below 100 member may hold election on own

By Accommodation Times Bureau

After several efforts from consumer activists, the state cabinet immune those cooperative housing societies who have less than 100 members may soon be allowed to hold elections itself rather than going to long process.

“The decision of cabinet will have to enacted through amendment or ordinance of Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act. Till then, elections will be held under the supervision of the election authority”, Official from Maharashtra State Co-op Housing Society Federation said

Previously, the societies need to approach Maharashtra State Cooperative Election Authority for election.

For conducting elections the state government established Maharashtra State Cooperative Election Authority in 2015.

In which housing societies were also included, the consumer activist contrary to the addition of housing societies it stated that long paperwork and the expensive process would create an unnecessary burden.

For carrying out elections societies need to spend around Rs 10,000 – Rs 25,000. In which it has to inform at least 3 months prior.

The committee was formed to seek into the matter and resolve an issue quickly. Recently the committee submitted reports and recommended to free the smaller housing societies.