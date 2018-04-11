HSIIDC to develop over 1290 acres of land in NCR

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

The Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (HSIIDC) on Tuesday decided to develop approximately 1292 Acres of Land in National Capital Region of India for Industrial Model Township under Joint Development Model (PPP Mode).

Giving details a spokesperson of the Nigam said here today that this land is located at 35 kilometres (Km) from Rajiv Chowk, Gurugram and 50 Km from International Airport, Delhi. A pre-bid meeting for the said land would be organized on April 30.

Set up in 1967, HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation) has been playing a pivotal role in the evolution of Haryana from primarily agrarian State to one of the highly industrialized States in the Country.

HSIIDC offers a Fast Growing and Enduring Economy, Strategic Location, Quality of life, Pragmatic Governance.

Nigam further stated that interested parties may visit the official websites for eligibility criteria, participation, payment procedure and other terms and conditions of e-auction.