HSVP extends date for allottees to obtain OC

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Chandigarh

Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) which was renamed as Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradikaran (HSVP) has extended the policy under which relief to the allottees of Mandi Township and residential and commercial plots of HSVP Urban Estates in obtaining the occupation certificate and paying extension fee was given up to March 31, 2019.

While stating this here today, a spokesman of the HSVP said that Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal has given approval to this proposal of HSVP.

He said that the relief has been given to those allottees of Mandi Township and residential and commercial plots of HSVP Urban Estates, who have completed construction but have not applied for obtaining valid occupation certificate by paying extension fee. The cases which are pending with various offices of HSVP would also be decided under this extended period, he added.

He said that the policy has been extended to give relief to those allottees who have completed construction but have not applied for obtaining valid occupation certificate by paying extension fee up to the date when the construction was actually made by giving sufficient documentary proof in support of the time of construction of the building. This policy was made applicable to all allottees of Mandi Township and allottees of residential and commercial plots of HSVP Urban Estates. However, the demand to extend this facility was again being received from various sources. He said that keeping in view their demand, the facility is further extended up to March 31, 2019.