HUDCO’s experience is advantage for development of smart cities: Puri

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Hardeep Puri, Minister of Housing & Urban Affairs has urged HUDCO on Wednesday to expand its activities and cover a large number of stakeholders under its lending operations by taking up innovative projects to accelerate the pace of investment in housing & urban infrastructure realizing the much-desired PSU “PragatiSewaUrja” status, as envisioned by the Hon’ble Prime Minister.He also suggested that HUDCO may focus on the needs of aspirational districts thus helping in the balanced development across the country.

He was addressing an event organized to celebrate the 48th Foundation Day of HUDCO here today.

Appreciating HUDCO team for their growth-oriented performance and the excellent MOU rating that HUDCO has been achieving for the last 7 years, the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister observed that HUDCO has been able to strengthen its growth trajectory from a meager profit of 11 lakhs in 1970 to 1100 crore, which is indicative of its professional competence.

Recollecting what the Prime Minister had recently said while addressing the CPSEs conclave, the 3 keys to success are incentives, imagination and institution building, Shri Puri said that HUDCO has been following these 3-point mantras to sustain its momentum and success and expressed confidence in HUDCO for playing a more pro-active role in the housing & urban development sector, both as a lending NBFC and also as a knowledge partner, through its research & training efforts, in the times to come.

Appreciating HUDCO’s contribution in providing techno-financial support to projects in the urban infrastructure sector, Puri expressed satisfaction that these infrastructure projects comprising of water supply, sewerage, drainage, solid-waste management, urban transport and roads & bridges, have effectively improved the living conditions in the urban and rural areas. The fact that social infrastructure is also given a place alongside these services is a positive feature of HUDCO’s lending activities. HUDCO’s 48 years of experience & expertise in infrastructure sector is a strategic advantage for the development of SMART cities.

Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, M/o Housing & Urban Affairs and M.Ravi Kant, CMD, HUDCO besides senior officers from the Ministry/State Governments dealing with the urban development and housing were also present on the occasion.