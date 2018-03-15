Iconic Building of the Year award: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Iconic Building of the Year award was won by Aayush Aura a project of Aayush Developers. The award was presented by Mr. Amit Wadhwani, Mr. Hiranjan Hiranandani and Mr. Ajay Desai to Mr. Arun Jadhvani, Director of Aayush Developers.

Aayush Aura caters to those who believe in homes that remind them of their values and traditions. A residential complex with affordable yet extremely comfortable homes of all sizes, ranging from 1BHK to 2.5BHK.

Rising elegantly in the midst of the lively hub of Chembur stands the new symbol of class. With all the necessary amenities and comforts, Aayush Aura is undoubtedly the ultimate ideal destination.