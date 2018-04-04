Illegal lands to be regularised across Vijayawada

By Accommodation Times Bureau

VIJAYAWADA

The Deputy Chief Minister KE Krishnamurthy permitted regularization of illegal constructions on government lands.

The meeting was held at assembly building on Tuesday and it was organized by sub-committee. It approved a few pending requests of residents including granting for sale of houses in hilly areas.

Collector Lakshmikantham explained that there are around 10,000 illegal constructions in government land across the city and the sub-committee has agreed to regularize.

Krishnamurthy along with special chief secretary Manmohan Singh and CCLA commissioner Anil Chandra Punetha, minister Atchannaidu, Municipal commissioner J Nivas, district collector Lakshmikantham, legislators Bonda Umamaheswara Rao attended the meeting for regularising construction in allocated lands.

The sub-committee refused the plans of regularizing 18,000 houses on canal bunds and Krishna riverbed in the city taking into account the court judgments. The court directed the commissioner Nivas to construct affordable houses and relocate the residents in other areas.

Several state governments have also approved for regularizing the illegal constructions in the state/city.