In 2018 around 3,700 Indian invested Rs 16,700 Cr in Dubai’s real estate 

By Rohit Sharma

MUMBAI:

This year as many as 3,696 Indian investors have pumped Rs 16,700 cores into the Dubai’s real estate market within the first nine months across 4,414 investments, while the Dubai real estate market attracted 38,800 investors with 75,345 investments worth more than Rs 287,600 crore.

“According to the statistics issued by Dubai Land Department Real Estate Studies & Research, Indian nationals have consistently been the highest foreign investors in Dubai real estate. With a strategic location, high investment and rental yield, and regulations and legislation that are set in place to protect the rights of all parties, Dubai continues to be an attractive proposition for foreign investors”, said H.E. Majida Ali Rashid, CEO of the Real Estate Promotion and Investment Management Sector at Dubai Land Department at Dubai Property Show in Mumbai.

Himanshu Gupta, General Manager, Dubai Property Show added: “As the emirate is getting ready for World Expo 2020 – one of the largest international events to take place in the Middle East – industry gurus foresee tremendous opportunities for Indian investors across all sectors of real-estate, particularly in the residential and hospitality segment. Experts predict that there will be a growth of 35-50% in the region as an effect of the expo 2020”.