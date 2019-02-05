India’s Green Airports: Sustainable Design and Green Technologies

By Juzer S Kothari, MD- Conserve Consultants

In India, the aviation industry is growing rapidly and airports are creating a positive impact on the social and economic well-being of the community they are located in. But it is also causing a negative impact on the environment and nature with critical issues such as energy, pollution (air, water, and sound) and the exploitation of natural resources. Airport mega-structures have a bigger responsibility on them. Being a giant resources guzzling system, airports can no longer afford not to go green and be sustainable. In future, all the Airports would go for the stringent ‘Sustainable Guidelines’ ensuring consumption of minimum natural resources viz. energy and water, highly efficient waste management and overall less carbon footprint. We could also say that Green Airports a.k.a. Sustainable Airports will be in seamless harmony with nature provide a better and healthy environment.

The concept of Green Airports was first inducted in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSIA) in Mumbai, in their Terminal 2 block. GVK, who are the developers of CSIA, aware of the benefits of sustainability in the airport, were keen to certify the building with the highest sustainability rating at the time. An ambitious task, indeed.

The prestigious Mumbai International Airport Terminal-2 project (MIAL T2) from the design stage, we initiated off with a feasibility study of the project to evaluate if an airport of this size and scale could comply with sustainable building norms and requirements. On completion of the study, it was observed that the project was on the borderline to meet mandatory norms as prescribed by the LEED India governing body. Even if we were able to overcome the mandatory requirement challenge, the study indicated that the project would only be able to achieve just a basic or silver rating.