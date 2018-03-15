Industrial Park of the Year: 32nd National Real Estate Awards

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Industrial Park of the Year goes to Bhumi World Industrial Park a project of Bhumi Associates. Mr. Prakash Patel, founder and MD of Bhumi Associates received the award from Arch. Ketan Musale and Advocate Anil Harish.

Bhumi World Industrial Park is smart and future-ready Industrial Park, which provides you industrial Units with a minimum size of 3000 Sq.ft to 50000 Sq.ft. Currently, it has 950 operation units with 15000 Jobs already created. This park is located at close proximity from Thane (15kms from Thane on NH3).