Initial Incremental Capital Investment of 8-10% in Building’s Green Development can be recovered in 2-3 yrs: Report

By Accommodation Times Bureau

While sustainability has been taught as the core of urban planning and architecture for years, its widespread adoption is yet to pick up in India. Urban planning in India needs to be a creative and scientific process to meet the enormous goals of upgrading the cities to support the growing population while providing momentum to support the government’s 2015 Smart Cities Mission. India is home to ~1.34 billion people, almost 18% of total mankind, and one of the few countries witnessing urbanization at the rate of +34%. India has shown the inclination to exceed the sustainable targets and has come a long way in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), with a focused policy level thrust by the government. According to the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), India’s current green building footprint is about 5.3 billion square feet, ranked second only to the United States. Policymakers, developers and corporations are increasingly identifying the environmental, social and economic benefits of adopting green initiatives.

“India has exhibited strong intent to promote sustainable development through key initiatives such as the Smart City and Green City Mission among others along with establishing specific standards such as GRIHA. With a framework in place which is evolving, I believe that stakeholders, both public and private, should work towards the adoption of the best practices and high standards of green rating,” says Joe Verghese, Managing Director, Colliers International India.

As per Colliers International’s estimates, the initial incremental capital investment of 8-10% in a building’s green development can be recovered in two to three years due to the large savings in energy and resource costs. As most development in India is led by the private sector, we believe that there must be both push and pull to increase the green building footprint in India. Incentives and governmental programmes should push developers to increase the construction of green buildings while clearer articulation of the benefits of occupying green buildings should pull in end-users.