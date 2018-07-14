Insightful seminar on ‘Society Redevelopment Under New DP 2034’ to be held on July 22

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

After a successful seminar on Friday conducted by Accommodation Times on ‘Landmark Judgments of RERA’, now it’s time for the seminar on ‘Society Redevelopment Under New DP 2034’. The upcoming seminar is dated July 22, 2018, at All India Institute of Local Self Govt, Andheri (W).

Accommodation Times XXIV (2018) Knowledge Series presents an insightful seminar or various subject related to Real Estate.

Let us know the overview of the upcoming event:

Society Redevelopment had been stopped for many reasons. Few of them were new Development Plan 2034 of Mumbai, Debris issues under Supreme Court injunction and new trends in Real Estate where builders were not finding redevelopment projects viable. The lecture will give you all the answers to your questions on DP 2034, FSI calculations, Self Redevelopment options and other related issues.

The lecture will be conducted by Dr Sanjay Chaturvedi, LLB, PhD (RERA Expert) and after the conclusion of the event, the audience can pour their questions.

Your one step can upgrade your knowledge

