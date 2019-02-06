Jaipur Authority attaches 6 properties which failed to pay stamp duty

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR:

Deputy Inspector General, Registration and Stamp, Jaipur-I, Kailash Chandra Yadav on Tuesday has taken action against six stamp duty defaulters who’s dues were outstanding. Yadav has attached defaulter’s property and will set for auction to recover the pending dues, according to the official release.

Yadav said according to Stamp Duty and Registration department the 6 defaulters whos properties is been attached are Santosh Gupta -79 B, Jagadamba Nagar-A, Ajmer Road, Vasudev Khatri Plot No.31, Jagdamba Nagar Ajmer Road, Vijayalakshmi Somani plot number 86 A- Jagadamba Nagar, Ajmer Road, Pushpendra Singh plot number 505 Ganesh Nagar, Nivaru Road, Ramlal Jat Plot No 242, 243 and 244 A-Ganesh Nagar Nivaranu Road and Samandar Singh Plot No. 67-E, Shekhawati Colony.