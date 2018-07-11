Jaipur civic body directs officials for removal of encroachment and illegal construction

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Ravi Jain, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Jaipur on Tuesday reviewed the cleaning and other construction work of Green Valley by travelling from Sangaman with Transport Road to Delhi Road, and instructed to immediately clean up the sanitation arrangements, said that the Green Valley Be sure to complete all approved work till July 14.

He instructed, RAC Inspecting Battalion Road, Krishi Upaj Mandi, near Shamshan Ghat, Galta Gate, to Idgah, place-in-place hut encroachments and illegal construction, immediate completion of ongoing construction works, seized vehicles in the municipal limits for the removal and removal of temporary encroachments.

He took the water flowing on the streets seriously when the nullahs and sewerage chokes were replaced, rebuked the officials and gave strict instructions to the immediate cleaning of the drains. He also gave instructions for sending and sending proposals for repair of drains and other cleaning works.