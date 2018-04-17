Jaipur govt to benefit over 1.70 lakh homeless families under PMAY Rural

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

The Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Rajendra Rathod said that 4.71 lakh houses were sanctioned under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana– Rural, out of which more than 3 lakh households have been benefited to the homeless families.

Minister said that special village councils will be organized on all Panchayat headquarters from 16 to 30 April for connecting eligible non-resident vacant families. Special efforts are being made to complete the remaining accommodation sanctioned

He explained that the amount of 4552 crores (100.75 percent) of the total amount of 4518 crores has been spent under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural.

He said that the second instalment of 805 crores has been released by the Government of India. He said that efforts are also being made to issue the amount of the first instalment of 2018-19.

Mahatma Gandhi NREGA Scheme

Rural Development Panchayati Raj Minister said that in the year 2017-18, 2391 lakh human days have been created by an expenditure of Rs. 5170 crores in Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme. Similarly, Rs. 1303 crores in labour item Government of India, out of which, the payment of an outstanding amount of 651 crores has been paid till date 13.4.2018 and 652 crores are available in this item. He told that in the item Rs. 925 crores have been received including Rs. 725 crores rupees 200 crores of Central and State and all outstanding payment of material item will be done till April 17, 2018.