JAIPUR: Record of partnership firms will be digitise

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Industry Commissioner Dr. Krishna Kant Pathak on Wednesday said that the records of partnership firms will be digitized. He informed that from October 2017, registration of partnership firms in the state is being done at the district level and also it has an online system.

Pathak was reviewing the online system of partnership firms in the Udyog Bhawan. They informed that before the online system started from October 2017, the registration at the state level was done and for registration, it was required to apply to Registrar of Firms in the Department of Industry. He said that registered partnership firms prior to 2017 will be digitized and in the districts, the participation firms with the availability of digitized record will be able to apply the same in the district industries centers and any other changes etc.

Due to this from a district, one need not come to headquarters, due to digitization, proper and scientific conservation of the records would be possible, an official said.