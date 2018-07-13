Japanese company to fund Haryana’s Global City

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Haryana Government is developing a Global City over 1000 acres area in district Gurugram, Industries and Commerce Minister, Vipul Goel said on Thursday.

This global city is poised to serve as an important node to Delhi–Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) sub-region of Haryana and carries an investment potential of USD 15 billion.

Vipul Goel during a press conference stated that as DMIC project initiative Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) between Gurgaon-Manesar-Bawal, over a length of about 82 KMs, would be implemented as joint venture participation between Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC) and Haryana State Industrial Infrastructural Development Corporation(HSIIDC) with an investment of about Rs 17,328 crore. The project would be funded by Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA) and has been included in the JICA Rolling Plan.

In response to another question, he said that the Government is developing a 135 km long KMP expressway across Kundli, Manesar and Palwal. Another bright side to this project is that a Global Economic Corridor is proposed to be developed alongside the expressway and this economic corridor is estimated to have an investment potential of USD 50 billion. Manesar- Palwal section of this expressway, which is 52.33 km long is already complete.

He said that over an area of 3500 acres an Aviation Hub comprising of a domestic airport, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO)/ Fixed Based Operator (FBO) facilities, expansion of 4000 feet strip to 9000 feet, training and simulation centers, aerospace university and aerospace/defense Manufacturing Park would be developed in Hisar.

Goel said that the State Government has already signed an MOU with HMT Ltd in which land having area of 446 acres has been transferred to HSIIDC to build an industrial estate on this land so as to boost industrial development in the area.