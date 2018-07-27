JDA seals 15 buildings for running commercial activities on residential plots

By Accommodation Times Bureau

JAIPUR

Operation Squad of Jaipur Development Authority on Thursday sealed 15 buildings for running commercial activities in residential plots in 10 B scheme on Gopalpura Bypass. Also removed encroachment from two other places.

Chief controller enforcement informed that 15 houses have been sealed due to running commercial activities in 15 residential plots in the 10-B scheme on Gopalpura bypass in Zone-05. The proceedings for evacuation of a plot in which quota stone was being traded. Similarly, in the Lalkothi scheme in Zone-03, the gate was removed by the owner of Nakul Path Plot No.-E-709 encroaching on the road which was removed.

Illegal construction is done in plot no. 141 in Vaishali City, located in Zone-PRN-South, Sirsi Road, Meenavla, was removed with the help of Lokhanda machine.