K Raheja Corp’s Mindspace in Madhapur gets Gold Rating by IGBC

By Accommodation Times Bureau

HYDERABAD

K Raheja Corp, one of India’s leading real estate conglomerates is proud to announce a respectable Gold rating certification for it commercial business park Mindspace at Madhapur in Hyderabad, from the esteemed Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Mindspace – Madhapur was awarded 54 points for its sustainable practices and solutions, determined by the categories including site selection and planning, water efficiency, energy efficiency, materials, indoor environmental quality, and innovation, and design process, as defined by IGBC.

Spread across 110 acres with 21% landscape cover and 3500 trees planted across the campus, Mindspace at Madhapur optimizes the Green Building movement in India. Out of the total Green Building footprint 60% is registered and the rest 40% is certified. Over 10 mn sq ft is built up the area that comprises of 21 commercial buildings, with over 80,000 occupants which also includes one of India’s biggest retail outlets, Inorbit Mall.

Commenting on the rating, Mr. Shabbir Kanchwala, Senior Vice President, K Raheja Corp, said, “Green projects form the foundation of a clean environment and encourage healthy spaces. At K Raheja Corp, we have been meticulously including measures to implement best sustainable practices across all our residential and commercial projects. Mindspace Madhapur is a large commercial complex with over 80,000 employees, which makes it our responsibility to provide our Clients, with a sustainable environment that is not just safe, but healthy too. Achieving the widely recognised IGBC Gold rating, which is a part of the prestigious Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is a huge encouragement for the entire team. We will continue to showcase our relentless efforts to make a progressive transformation which would benefit the society at large”

Pioneering the industries’ responsibility towards contributing to a green society, K Raheja Corp signed a memorandum of understanding with the CII-Green Building Council to construct green buildings, back in 2007.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was formed in the year 2001. The vision of the council is, “To enable a sustainable built environment for all and facilitate India to be one of the global leaders in the sustainable built environment by 2025″.