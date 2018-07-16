K Rajeha launches Vistas Centrepoint commercial project

By Accommodation Times Bureau

K Raheja Corp announces the launch of its latest commercial project Vistas Centrepoint, Pune; the location offers a plum community audience of 3500 families. The project opens for purchase with immediate effect and given the augmented development in the area, it is one of the most sought-after commercial office spaces.

This four storey project will see the development of boutique offices from the first to the fourth floor, which will offer compact yet functional premium spaces, with scalable options. The offices will come with options to be fitted out to bespoke specifications of individual business requirements.

The project will also offer retail spaces, situated on the ground and mezzanine floor, with ample frontage that ensures boutique brands can effortlessly connect with the desired audiences from the catchment area and ample visitors car parking facility.

Speaking about the launch of Vistas Centrepoint, Kishore Bhatija, MD – Real Estate Development| K Raheja Corp said, “It has just the right proportions of the commercial and retail mix. The location is an added advantage, as it offers excellent infrastructure and connectivity. This project is in keeping with our larger endeavour and commitment to deliver only the best in class constructions that are modern and replete with the best amenities.”