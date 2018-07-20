Karnal Smart City: 5 companies qualify for technical bid

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Decks have been cleared for appointing a consultant, that is, Project Management Consultant (PMC) for Karnal Smart City Project. The work on the project is expected to start next month thereafter the Karnal Smart City Limited Company would begin its work.

Commissioner, Municipal Corporation and CEO, Smart City Limited, Rajiv Mehta said that five renowned companies of the country gave presentations for technical bid to a committee of senior officers, at Vikas Sadan, Karnal today.

It may be recalled that the tender called for the appointment of PMC in September last, was opened on December 8. As many as four companies had applied, but none of them was found eligible. Thereafter, the tenders were again called on March 15 and opened on April 25. He said that seven companies had applied of which two were rejected and five gave their presentations today.

The companies which gave presentations included Gurgram based K.P.M.G, Feedback Infra Private Limited, Tata Consulting Engineers Limited, Noida, Delhi Integrated Multi-Model Transit System Limited and RODIC. The committee of senior officers included Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Anand Mohan Sharan, Director General, Nitin Kumar Yadav, Representative of Faridabad Smart City Limited and Additional Chief Executive Officer, Monika Gupta, Representative of Managing Director, Electronics and I.T Department Senior Consultant, Navdeep Gupta and Representative of Deputy Commissioner, Karnal ADC, Nishant Yadav.

Mehta said that the technical bid has two parts. The first part is of documents which carry 70 marks and the second part is of presentation which carries 30 marks, which means total 100 marks. The financial bid would be opened by the company which scores a maximum of 70 marks. The scoring would be finalised keeping in view the work of company and cost. Thereafter, negotiation would be done with the company finalised then the agreement would be signed. This process would take about a one-and-a-half month, he added.