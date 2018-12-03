Kerala: ‘Care Home’ project provides 2,000 people homes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

The state government to provide homes under care home project for those who lose their homes in the flood disaster. Under this project, 2,000 families have been allotted house in the first phase.

Care Kerala has three components which are Care Home, Care plan, Care Grace.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made the first statue of the houses under the scheme to be implemented under the supervision of co-operative societies. The scheme includes Thiruvananthapuram -57, Kollam-42, Pathanamthitta-114, Alappuzha-244, Kottayam-83, 2000 houses would be constructed at Idukki-212, Ernakulam-337, Thrissur-460, Palakkad-206, Malappuram 90, Kozhikode 44, Wayanad -84, Kannur-20 and Kasargod -7. The first phase will be completed within three months.

More than 2,500 donations were donated in 14 districts for care home schemes. Rs 44.98 crore has been received. The Co-operative Institutions have decided to provide a profit-share plan to the second phase of the Qatar Homeland Security Project. Accordingly, the account registered by the co-operative societies has earned over Rs 12.76 crore, an official said.

State Level Executive Committee has been constituted to implement a care home scheme. The project is to be taken up through co-operative institutions which are approved by the committee. Housing is being constructed by a beneficiary committee to ensure transparency and popular participation in construction. The Beneficiaries Committee shall be headed by the President of Co-operative Society, the Executive Committee, the Executive Committee Secretary, Beneficiary, Representative Panchayat Representative and District Collector.