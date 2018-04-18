Land acquisition cost for new Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be reduce

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said that Delhi-Mumbai express highway is probably to lower land acquisition cost by up to Rs 20,000 crore as the project will proceed via undeveloped areas.

The highway will reduce the travel distance up to 125 km between the two metros.

The minister said the new alignment will see land acquisition cost to reduce to Rs 70 to 80 lakh per hectare as compared to the land acquisition cost of Rs 7 crore per hectare for the existing highway between Delhi and Mumbai.

Gadkari was speaking at the launch of “Insurance Requirements of the Indian Logistics & Warehousing industry and their Customers” an event by Transport Corporation of India (TCI), he said this will not only reduce 125 km travel distance between both the metropolises but after this new express highway but one can reach Mumbai from Delhi in 11 hours on car.

Minister said on the sidelines of an event here that, “Land acquisition for the new Delhi-Mumbai express highway will cost Rs 16,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore less. The new alignment will be from Ring Road of Delhi to Jaipur to Alwar from where it will reach Sawai Madhopur to Mumbai via Vadodara”.

He said the government has a proposal to construct Chambal expressway which would benefit states like Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

Minister added, “The new alignment of the highway which we made goes from backward areas of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana as well. All backward areas of the four states will develop industrially. There will be poverty alleviation.”