Land Pooling – A New Paradigm for Urban Development of Delhi says Puri

NEW DELHI:

Land pooling is a new paradigm for the urban development of Delhi, wherein the private sector will play an active role in assembling land and developing physical and social infrastructure, said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media during the launch of a web portal for the Land Pooling Policy of Delhi, “This is in contrast to the prevalent policy of large scale land acquisition by DDA. Under the new policy, the role of DDA will be that of a facilitator and planner”, he added.







