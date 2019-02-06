Land Pooling – A New Paradigm for Urban Development of Delhi says Puri

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI:

Land pooling is a new paradigm for the urban development of Delhi, wherein the private sector will play an active role in assembling land and developing physical and social infrastructure, said Hardeep Puri, Minister of State (I/C) for Housing & Urban Affairs on Tuesday.

He was addressing the media during the launch of a web portal for the Land Pooling Policy of Delhi, “This is in contrast to the prevalent policy of large scale land acquisition by DDA. Under the new policy, the role of DDA will be that of a facilitator and planner”, he added.

Providing details of the Policy, Puri informed that as the first step towards operationalization of the Policy on fast track mode, the web-enabled interface on DDA’s website is for inviting Expression of Willingness for participation wherein any landowner of contiguous land parcel of any size falling in Planning Zones K-1, L, N and P-II may come forward to register on the website. Through this portal, registration of any contiguous piece /plot of land whether falling in one/multiple khasras owned by single owner/ multiple co-owners which is an undivided jointly owned land in revenue records is allowed. The portal provides a user-friendly platform for registration containing all the information w.r.t zone wise maps (zonal/revenue/sector), applicable charges, general guidelines and instructions which can be accessed.

The idea behind land pooling is to aggregate small land pieces into a large parcel, develop necessary infrastructures such as water supply, sewage system and drainage, make provision for larger social and other infrastructure, including transportation and main roads, and return the developed land to owners or developers in a fixed ratio. This is to ensure the development of urban land parcels available in the city, especially on its outskirts, in an efficient, sustainable and equitable manner. It will help develop and expand the city in a planned manner by increasing the supply of fresh land and cater to the demand for housing, he said.

He further added the policy allows a FAR of 200 for group housing/residential use, taking into consideration the availability of resources and services. It is expected to generate about 17 Lakh dwelling units to house about 76 lakh people. In order to promote affordable and inclusive housing, FAR of 15% over and above maximum permissible residential FAR has also been allowed for EWS/ affordable housing. This will go a long way in meeting the goals of Housing for All. Out of total of 17 lakh dwelling units, more than 5 lakh dwelling units will be for the economically weaker sections of the society.

• Keeping in line with the goal of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ the entire process of development by Developer Entities/Consortia will be through the Single Window System, which has been launched, in a time bound manner. Through this web platform available on DDA’s website, Expression of Willingness would be invited for participation in the policy.

• Single Owner/multiple co-owners are required to register online and make payment of prescribed charges/fees, based on which a unique registration ID shall be provided to the applicant for future use.

• The Khasra/land details and other uploaded documents shall be verified by DDA from the respective departments/custodian of the records. On assembly/pooling of minimum 70% contiguous land of the sector and on completion of verification of revenue records, DDA will issue a Notice to constituent landowners of the sector, to form a single entity called the Consortium. Under the policy provisions, the consortium formed will be required to prepare an Implementation Plan in consultation with all constituent landowner and sign a formal contract agreement amongst them before applying to DDA as a single entity for taking up development within the sector.

• The portal will remain open for a period of 6 months to ensure maximum participation/pooling in the identified sectors so that the planning and execution of infrastructure can be taken up in an integrated manner.