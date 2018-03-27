Land records of over 190 villages are now online

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The land records of over 190 villages in the national capital are been digitized by the Delhi government. Around 220 villages are there out of which over 190 has been digitized.

The digitalization of land records in left villages will be completed soon, said revenue department.

The authority is seeking to bring transparency in the system and also aims that people need not to visit revenue offices to get land records.

The Revenue Minister, Kailash Gahlot said, “Several reasons, including urbanization of some villages, are coming in the way of computerizing land records of 32 villages, which will be resolved soon.” Gahlot replied to the question of AAP MLA Mohammad Ishraque in the Delhi Assembly.

No timeframe has been fixed for digitization of the land record of other villages, said the minister.

The record is available on public domain and it can be easily downloaded by citizens, as per the digital system, and also with the help of an online database, the citizens can view its legal status and also property land record.

The citizens can cross-check the land status the maps put up showing the ground situation.