Maha govt considers uniform DCR for Civic bodies in MMR

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The Minister Ranjit Patil on Wednesday told the Legislative Council that, the Maharashtra government is taking into account for preparing uniform Development Control Rules (DCR) for all municipal corporations falling under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The government is formulating for all eight municipal corporations which are falling under MMR.

The MMR, spread over 4,355 sq km, consists of eight civic corporations – Greater Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali, Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi-Nizamapur, Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar.

The Minister of State for Urban Development said, “The proposal for uniform DCR is in its final stages of inviting claims and objections.”

Patil was replying queries of Sanjay Dutt.

Raising supplementary queries on his motion on the Rs 6,500 crore package for Kalyan-Dombivali, Dutt said the civic body governing the twin cities was helpless of giving its share of allocation.

Under the Smart City project of the Centre, there is a convergence of many schemes, the minister said

Patil said, “In order to ensure the planned redevelopment of old buildings through cluster development, the government is considering bringing uniform DCR for all the eight municipal corporations in the MMR area.”

Sanjay demanded that authority should extend the metro rail to connect neighbouring cities of Ambernath and Ulhasnagar and also to change the route of metro line planned via overfull areas of the Kalyan city.

Patil said the Smart City project includes railways and roads development.

At present, all the eight civic corporations have their own development control rules.