Maha has allotted 100 acres of land to foreign company for biz: Minister

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI

The Minister of State of Commerce and Industry, C. R. Chaudhary on Thursday said, “100 acres of land in Shendra Industrial Area in Maharashtra have been allotted to a foreign company for setting up manufacturing unit of Spandex and estimated employment of direct & indirect is likely to be generated during the next three decades is 2.46 million.”

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, he said the perspective plan for the overall Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) Region has been prepared and 24 investment regions and industrial areas have been identified for development. As part of Phase-1 of the DMIC project, eight investment regions are being taken up for development.

Following are the eight investment regions:

-Dholera Special Investment Region in Gujarat (920 sq kms)

-Shendra-Bidkin Industrial Area in Maharashtra (84 sq kms)

-Dighi Port Industrial Area in Maharashtra (253 sq kms)

-Manesar-Bawal Investment Region in Haryana (402 sq kms)

-Khushkhera-Bhiwadi-Neemrana Investment Region in Rajasthan (165 sq kms)

-Jodhpur PaliMarwar Industrial Area in Rajasthan (154 sq kms)

-Pithampur-Dhar-Mhow Investment Region in Madhya Pradesh (372 sq kms)

-Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region in Uttar Pradesh (200 sq kms)

All industrial units, except those industries falling under the highly polluting red category zone, are permitted to set up their manufacturing plants. Some of the sectors identified are general manufacturing, auto and auto components, defence manufacturing, Research and Development (R&D), IT and ITES, high tech industries, agro and food processing.