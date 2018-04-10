Maha state to have separate office for cooperative housing societies

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The State Cooperation Minister, Subhash Deshmukh on Monday said that the Maharashtra government will set up a different office for issues related to cooperatives housing societies to safeguard the interest of residents.

Deshmukh informed that “The new chapter will be ready in 3-4 months. Some new rules will be enacted to safeguard the interest of residents some rules governing cooperative housing societies would be redefined.”

The state will also allot machinery and separate staff for this, he added.

There are around two crore people living in one lakh cooperative housing societies in the state, and dealing with their issues was generating difficulty with the audit and other cooperative societies, A senior Cooperation Department official said.

A separate office will accelerate issues concerning to housing societies like land ownership, registration, redevelopment, deemed conveyance, an official explained.

Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Aurangabad found that in these areas cooperative housing societies were getting registered at a huge amount, he informed.

In the past one year the state government has held several meetings or finalizing the structure and scope of the office and some amendments will be made in Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, 1960,” he said.

Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Society Bye-Laws offer a clear set of guidelines for management of cooperative housing societies in the state of Maharashtra. Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Society Bye-Laws acts in accordance with the rules drafted in the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act of 1960. Each housing society needs to follow the rules as listed in the Maharashtra Co-operative Housing Society Bye-Laws to qualify as a registered housing society.