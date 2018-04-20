Mahabharata Theme Building being constructed under Tourism Infrastructure

By Accommodation Times Bureau

CHANDIGARH

Haryana Tourism Minister, Ram Bilas Sharma said that a Mahabharata Theme Building is being constructed at Jyotisar in district Kurukshetra for development of Jyotisar Tirth under Tourism Infrastructure. A sum of about Rs 31 crore would be spent on this project.

Reiterating his commitment to promoting tourism in the state, Sharma said that in the Mahabharata Theme Building, special events related to Mahabharata would be depicted through artwork which would enhance the knowledge of tourists about Mahabharata.

The Minister said that a sum of Rs 31 crore would be spent on the first phase of this building. He said that work to the tune of Rs 1.50 crore has been completed and work to the tune of Rs 6.30 crore was under progress. Apart from this, tenders to the tune of Rs 9.90 crore have been floated on which work would soon begin. The remaining work would soon be got completed, he added.