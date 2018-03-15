Man of the Year award goes to Amit Wadhwani

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Man of the Year award was won by Mr. Amit Wadhwani, Director of SAI Estate Consultants Chembur Pvt Ltd.

Amit’s in-depth knowledge of customer needs has paved the way to tie-up with international markets too. He and his team of employee work as per the needs of the customers.

Sai does sales of 250 Crore plus a month. He also handles the professional marketing of over 100 projects currently. He has been promoting real estate on various media including radio, outdoor, print and digital across the nation.

The award was presented by Shri. Murari Chaturvedi ji, Dr. Hiranjan Hiranandani, Adv. Anil Harish, Arch. Manoj Vishwakarma, Shri. Ajay Desai and Miss Shalini and Shri. Ajay Chaturvedi to Mr. Amit Wadhwani.