Marketing Company of the Year goes to B. Kandhari Properties LLP

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DUBAI

To sell units you need to market meticulously, B. Kandhari Properties LLP won the award for “Marketing Company of the Year”. The award was received by Mr. Amar Motwani from Mr. Vasant Jain

About company:

Kandhari Properties is a professional Real Estate Consultant. Which have been in this domain for more than 30 years and at every step have aimed at achieving customer delight not only through providing property solutions but also through building a relationship and trust. From a small beginning, today the firm has built a distinct reputation of providing property solutions to Developers, Real Estate Brokers, Investors and the end customers.