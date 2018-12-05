MERC directs Adani Co to explain bill with 24 hours

By Accommodation Times Bureau
MUMBAI:
Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed the Adani Electricity Mumbai in order to clarify in connection with the complaints regarding the payment of electricity bill rate.
Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has revised the electricity tariff from the Adani Electricity Company, which is in power supply from September 1, 2018. Accordingly, an average 0.24 per cent electricity tariff has been approved.
The Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has taken serious note of these incidents. Instead of sending the bills according to the meter entry, average payments have been received and hence dissatisfaction is arising. The facts and the measures undertaken in order to explain within 24 hours, has directed the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission official said.