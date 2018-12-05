MERC directs Adani Co to explain bill with 24 hours

by Staff Reporter -
Image for representation

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) has directed the Adani Electricity Mumbai in order to clarify in connection with the complaints regarding the payment of electricity bill rate.

Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has revised the electricity tariff from the Adani Electricity Company, which is in power supply from September 1, 2018. Accordingly, an average 0.24 per cent electricity tariff has been approved.





Staff Reporter

