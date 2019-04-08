Merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank – Indiabulls Housing Finance not approved yet: RBI

By Accommodation Times Bureau

NEW DELHI:

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday said that the merger of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited (IBHFL) has not approved yet.

RBI issued a statement in which it said, “It is clarified that the merger announcement does not have any approval of RBI at this stage. It is also clarified that presence of Additional Directors nominated by the RBI on the Board of LVB does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal. Moreover, the Additional Directors have clearly mentioned at the meeting that they have no view on the proposal.”

RBI said proposals, as and when received from these entities, will be examined in RBI as per extant regulatory guidelines.