MHADA plans to redevelop 66 PMGP colonies

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

After completing the plan to reconstruct BDD chawls into a plush housing society, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has planned to reconstruct 66 colonies under Prime Minister’s Grant Programme. Out of the 66 colonies, which are spread across 10.84 acres in the city, 46 would be done through the cluster redevelopment scheme by allocating incentive floor space index.

This clearly states that PMGP residents who stay in 160-180 square feet area will now shift to bigger homes of more than 350 square feet. MHADA has already sent this proposal to the state government, which is yet to give a green signal to the scheme.

The project is expected to bring relief to over 25, 000 residents of the PMGP colonies. Mhada’s Mumbai Repair and Reconstruction Board will carry out the revamp of these colonies.

These structures were built nearly forty years ago using Rs 100 crore from the Prime Minister fund. The residents have been demanding a revamp since very long as the structures are in a dilapidated condition. There are 20 clusters of 66 colonies in the areas including Byculla, Kamathipura, Currey Road and Dadar. The residents will be temporarily rehabilitated to transit camps and will be shifted back once the redeveloped structure is completed.

Since MHADA owns these colonies, it does not need to take the consent of the existing residents for redeveloping them. Since the residents were unable to afford the redevelopment cost of their buildings, they have time and again approached the state government seeking assistance for the revamp. The project will also provide the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) with massive housing stock that will be sold through the lottery.

Officials said that the authority will get a handsome stock and the extra houses can also be used for transit camps or temporary shelters.