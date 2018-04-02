MHADA to conduct lottery for 1k houses

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The state development authority has planned to conduct a lottery for at least 1000 house under the category of Economic Weaker Section (EWS) this year. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has planned to build a maximum number of houses under the EWS and planned to construct at least 400 houses for the same.

The authority has taken more effort to construct houses under EWS category, said MHADA official. He further added that we have planned to provide at least 380 flats under the category of Lower Income Group (LIG) and 200 flats under Middle Income Group (MIG).

The 400 houses to be built under EWS, are divided into two part around 300 flats have been planned to build in Antop Hill and at least 100 flats would be reserved in areas of Mankhurd.

The housing authority had constructed only eight houses flat in last year under EWS, areas include Sion, Mankhurd, Chandivali and Magathane and also 192 flats were allotted in the area of Vikhroli, Charkop and Siddharth Nagar in Goregaon under LIG.

The MHADA officials said, “Last year, the lottery was constructed for 819 apartments. This year, we had sought reports from executive engineers on the availability of flats under each category and provide maximum flats to all categories.”

“The advertisement of this year’s lottery would be published at least 45 days before the scheduled date of a lottery and the price of these 1000 flats will be based on ready reckoner rates and Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is yet to be fixed,” it added.

Mankhurd, Gawanpanda, Kannamwa Nagar, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar, Antop Hill, Goregaon and Borivali are the areas were 1000 flats have been planned to construct.