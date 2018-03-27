MHADA to construct over 15,000 new homes

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

The Mumbai Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Monday in its budget session said that around 15,430 houses to be constructed of worth over Rs 4,398 crore, in the year 2018-19.

The MHADA report said, Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board of MHADA has repaired 850 dilapidated establishments in the year 2017-18 and it has set the target of 947 to repair in 2018-19.

MHADA officials said that “Until now through the sale of flats and lottery system, MHADA has received around Rs 741 crore.” It further added that Rs 3,966 crore revenue would be generated from Pune and Konkan projects through the sales of flats in the current year.

The budget also focused on loan, redevelopment, illegal construction, fencing wall, etc. It also said that Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation’s beneficiaries would receive the subsidy of Rs 15 crore on their loan interest and Rs 25 core for next year.

The budget said that the Authority will work with Slum authority for the redevelopment, construction of homes and also beautify the structure. To remove illegal encroachment the authority will fence the wall.