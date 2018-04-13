MHADA to hold lottery for over 1000 houses this year

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

Dreams of owning a house in Mumbai will now come true irrespective of low income. A year after facing backlash for alloting eight houses for the weaker section, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has now planned to come up with 783 houses for the weaker section. Not only this, the impact of the backlash has also triggered MHADA to allot only two houses for the higher income group.

A senior MHADA official said, “More than 80 percent of the houses have been received for the weaker section. While 283 houses have been allotted for the economically weaker section, 500 have been kept for lower income group, whereas 216 houses have been reserved for the middle-income group. Nearly 1001 houses will be put up for the lottery by MHADA this year. The authority’s classification states- EWS refers to those earning less than Rs 25,000/month; people in LIG classification earn between Rs 25,001 and Rs 50000; MIGS earn between Rs 50,001 and Rs 75,000, and high-income group members earn above Rs 75,000/month.

However, MHADA has not yet decided the price for the houses. Also, the process of putting out advertisements is still not completed delaying stipulated time of lottery. The ads were supposed to be out in the first week of April but the same has not come out yet. Thus, the date for the lottery has been postponed. Every year, MHADA holds the lottery on May 31 at Rangsharda Hotel, however, it has not been consistent recently.

Unlike previous lotteries, this time MHADA’s objective seems to focus on the economic weaker section for them to purchase the houses in the city. Earlier, MHADA has been criticised for focusing on the middle and upper class’ needs to buy houses. According to MHADA’s, 60% of homes advertised through any lottery should be reserved for EWS and LIG.