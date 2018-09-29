MHADA to lottery over 1,190 houses before this Diwali

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

Bringing happiness on the face of the homebuyer, MHADA will lottery 1,194 houses, before Diwali. The Chairman of MHADA announced this on September 28. It also said that 103 commercial galas to be set up for the lottery.

However it was seen that MHADA homes were getting costlier, but this time it has kept at affordable rates, a source said.

The houses are for LIG, MIG and HIG are situated at Antop Hill, Wadala, Pratiksha Nagar, Mankhurd, Gavhan Pada, Ghatkopar, Goregaon, and Parel. The Chairman said that shortly advertisement will be released announcing the lottery. The cost the of houses ranges between 16 lakh to 58 lakh.

Amongst the 1,194 flats, 480 have been reserved for EWS whereas 293 houses have been reserved for LIG.

Following is the table of houses under the lottery scheme by fpj: