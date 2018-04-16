MHADA’s Konkan board to hold lottery for 4000 houses

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI

After a long gap, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s Konkan division will finally come up with its housing lottery this year offering 4000 houses at Virar this year. Senior officials said that the construction work of these houses has been completed and the rates of these apartments are yet to be decided.

The earlier housing lottery in Virar did not receive a huge response due to the high prices of apartments because of which the authority has decided to decrease the prices this year. The earlier prices were pegged up to Rs 24 lakhs. A senior MHADA official said, “We are deciding on the flat rates. The prices could be anywhere between Rs 18 lakhs to Rs 22 lakhs. The prices are being decided considering the massive hit to the real estate sector after demonetisation.”

The area of these apartments in Virar is around 40 square meter which means that there about 450 square feet. The authority is expecting a positive response for these houses this year considering their proximity to the nearby Virar railway station. The project is located at Virat Nagar in Virar.

The Konkan board of MHADA has targetted to provide a total number of at least 32,000 homes in five areas of Panvel, Bhiwandi, Satara, Thane and Kalyan. Out of the total housing projects, projects in areas of Thane, Bhiwandi and Satara have been stuck with the permission to construct homes in these areas are yet to be given. These homes will be constructed under the PMAY schemes.

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, Mumbai is a Regional Unit of MHADA. It was established on 24th March 1981 as per the provisions in Section 18 of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Act, 1976.