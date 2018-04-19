MHADA’s lottery of 1000 flats to be delay

By Accommodation Times Bureau

Mumbai

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) which has planned to lottery nearly 1000 flats this year is set to delay by two months.

The housing authority has yet to receive the occupational certificates (OC) from the Municipal Corporation. Clearances from RERA are pending and the verifications of flats are still in process.

A senior MHADA official said, “The RERA act came into force last November and it was being implemented slowly. Today, all housing projects are needed to be registered under RERA which has delayed the lottery process this year”.

It further added, the authority has planned to construct nearly 400 houses under Economical Weaker Section (EWS) and provide at least 380 flats under the category of Lower Income Group (LIG) and 200 flats under Middle Income Group (MIG).

“We also have to get several No-objection Certificates (NOCs) from competent authority which is delayed the process of receiving the OC,” an official said.

“The advertisement of this year’s lottery would be published at least 45 days before the scheduled date of a lottery and the price of these 1000 flats will be based on ready reckoner rates and Goods and Services Tax (GST) which is yet to be fixed,” it added.

The 400 houses to be built under EWS, are divided into two part around 300 flats have been planned to build in Antop Hill and at least 100 flats would be reserved in areas of Mankhurd.

Mankhurd, Gawanpanda, Kannamwa Nagar, Pantnagar in Ghatkopar, Antop Hill, Goregaon and Borivali are the areas were 1000 flats have been planned to construct.