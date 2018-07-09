MKS Ventures to come up with 8 storey car park project

By Accommodation Times Bureau

DELHI

MKS Ventures inaugurated an upcoming project which includes an 8 storey car park with three car lifts the new commercial projects is at M K Shiva Market, Pitampura, North Delhi.

The inauguration of the land was done in the present minister at the Ministry of Science & Technology (India), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Earth Sciences, Government of India, Adesh Kumar Gupta, Mayor, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Tilak Raj Kataria, Standing Committee Chairman North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The prominent features of this upcoming project by MKS Ventures include an 8 storey car park with three car lifts. 80% of the shopping area is easily accessible from outside, all around the building. The building will also have provision for rainwater harvesting, easy access for the differently-abled and a separate fire tower making the building fire resistant. The project will also give exposure to local young artists to provide a theme to the inner walls of the three storey commercial complex. The artworks will feature recycled products.

Sunil Totlani, Director, MKS Ventures said, “Delhi NCR has acquired a name for being heavily congested. It showcases an urgent need for infrastructural innovations to tackle this mounting problem. The project has taken up this initiative and has proposed a one – of – its – kind Public Private Partnership with the local authorities to build a multi-level – parking with a commercial shopping centre sitting atop.”