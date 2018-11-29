MoHUA sanctions more 2 lac houses, Maha gets 1.16 lac

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MUMBAI:

The cumulative number of houses sanctioned under PMAY(U) now is 65,04,037. The Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved the construction of another 2,05,442 more affordable houses for the benefit of urban poor under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban). The approval was given in the 40th meeting of the Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee held here on November 28.

Maharashtra has been sanctioned 1,16,042 houses while the sanction for Karnataka is 31,657 affordable houses. The number of houses sanctioned for Bihar is 26,880, while Tamil Nadu has been sanctioned 15,529 houses and Jammu & Kashmir 15,334 houses.

A total of 392 projects with a project cost of Rs 7,391 crore with central assistance of Rs 3,082 crore has been approved in the meeting held under the Chairmanship of Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The approvals under the Beneficiary led construction(BLC) vertical is 85,227 while it is 1,20,215 under Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP)vertical.