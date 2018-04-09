MP Tourism Board acquires 850 hectares of lands

By Accommodation Times Bureau

MADHYA PRADESH

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board has obtained about 850 hectares of land in 49 districts of the Madhya Pradesh.

The official said today that, this move is directed at building a land bank for fostering tourism in Madhya Pradesh.

The official of the tourism department said, “After the constitution of the board, a land bank of about 850 hectares at 144 places across 49 districts has been created under the tourism policy. 60 hectares from 850 were allocated to private players, which created over Rs 23 crore of revenue.”

The official said bids for tourism projects on 94 hectares for resorts, hotels, and other necessary establishments have been invited.

The MPTB is continuously making efforts to attract the holidaymakers to the state, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board also referred to as the ‘MPTB’, established in 2017 with an objective to promote tourism in the state of Madhya Pradesh. Development of tourism with the public, private partnership in a sustainable manner, investor facilitation, skill- development, publicity/promotion of tourist destinations nationally & internationally, identification and development of tourism infrastructure are the core objective of the Board.