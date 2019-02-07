MPC needs to back over average Interim Budget with measures to infuse liquidity

The real estate industry has been facing rough weather given the hardening demand environment which got aggravated further with the recent liquidity crisis in the NBFC sector.

There are limited signals of any demand revival in the horizon, apart from the one observed in the affordable housing segment. Unless the real demand for housing revives, it will be difficult for the sector to come out of doldrums and as a result, any crisis affecting supply side will continue to inflict damage on the industry. The real estate sector is one of the biggest employers in the country after agriculture and a plethora of ancillary industries are dependent on it. Thus, it is of paramount importance that these issues plaguing the sector must be addressed on priority. Any revival in the real estate industry will bode well for the overall economic growth of the country. There have been several measures undertaken by the developers to revive demand in the form of – price cuts, launching compact homes, absorbing GST impact, flexible-financing schemes, etc. However, a concerted effort is required from all policymakers to revive demand and bring the industry to an inflexion point.

After several consecutive years of declining sales, for the first time in this decade, we witnessed All-India sales across the top 8 cities grow by 6% YoY in 2018. Sales in the latest period were majorly in the affordable housing segment. A number of initiatives undertaken by the Government to promote affordable housing have yielded fruitful results. The initiatives are; lower rate of GST of 8%, interest subsidy under the Credit-linked subsidy scheme (CLSS) for homebuyers and the tax holiday for developers on profit for such projects. However, impetus similar to those in the affordable segment is required for the sales momentum in other housing segments. Moreover, the pace of creation of new jobs in the economy and the income growth in existing jobs over the past few years has been slow. Unless that picks up it is difficult to anticipate an uptick in residential sales.

The interim budget 2019 – 20 was a landmark event for real estate sector which went on to address some of the important issues plaguing the real sector. The measures proposed in the budget will have a positive bearing on the demand side as well as the supply side. To propel demand, the budget exempted self-occupied second house from tax on deemed rent and allowed the benefit of rollover of capital gains increased from investment in one residential house to two residential houses. For the supply side, the budget extended the period for charging tax on deemed rent on unsold inventory to 2 years from 1 year, extended the tax benefits for affordable housing projects by one more year and most importantly the Finance Minister acknowledged that GST rates have been a dampener for apartment sales in under-construction projects and assured that the rates would be revisited in the GST council meeting of Empowered Group of Ministers.

While the interim budget did all that it could to aid the ailing sector, the ball is now in the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) court to do their bit. Inflation has come down over the past few months and has been on the lower side of RBI’s target of 4% (+/-) 2%. Further, the GDP growth has slowed down to 7.1% in the September quarter. This makes a strong case for a reduction in rates. The reduction in rates will not just give a fillip to buyer sentiments but it would help the cause of economic growth, job creation and income growth as the change in direction of interest rates would send a positive signal to companies which had postponed/slowed down expansion plans anticipating hardening interest rate cycle and lower demand.